Whippoorwill Hill // Extraordinary offering on 196 acres only 14 miles from Downtown Charlottesville. Pastoral and wooded setting with lengthy Rivanna River frontage plus a secluded, stocked pond. Enjoy country living (with or without livestock) in Palmyra, minutes from Lake Monticello's shopping and amenities. The original farm house Circa 1858 has been renovated and expanded to (now) include 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, 2 kitchens, multiple living areas (gracious as well as informal), terrace level apartment plus outdoor spaces perfect for relaxation and entertaining. You’ll love the pool with retractable cover, the screened pool pavilion, outdoor shower, and hot tub/spa. Take the Polaris Ranger to the River, one of the dependencies or to work in the garden, wood shed or tinker with farm projects. A quick trip down to the riverbank allows for good old fashioned fun. Hiking trails throughout are marked for adventure and exercise. The possibilities at Whippoorwill Hill are endless: family compound, vacation property, working farm, or natural retreat. Development and Conservation Easement opportunities available. List of Equipment (included) attached. Shown by Appointment. Come see what all the fuss is about!