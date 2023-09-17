Comprised of 216 acres in the heart of Keswick Estate Country, Arabelle Farm offers a rare opportunity: A turn-key equestrian property & farm with recently refurbished farm improvements and a lovely renovation of the impressive, c. 1910 5 bed/5 full/2 half bath residence. The home looks out over lovely pastoral views in all directions and is shaded by massive oak trees. Additional improvements include a 23 stall, center aisle barn with two apartments above (5 bedrooms), 6 bay car or party barn, a 3 bay machinery garage, as well as a 2-bay workshop with renovated, 2 bedroom apartment above, 10 paddocks with run-ins, and 2 beautiful ponds. The 125’x250’ riding arena has new all weather footing and there is a 5-acre jumping field. The equestrian facilities are currently leased to a world class trainer. Fiber internet by Firefly.