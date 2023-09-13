"Oak Hollow" in picturesque Keswick, perched on 2+ meticulous acres. One mile to Interstate 64, Keswick Club & Hall, an easy 15 mins to Downtown, MJH and UVA. Beautiful open and elegant foyer welcomes you into this 5 bed/3.5 bath custom built home, exceptionally maintained and improved on by the current owner. Consisting of first and second level owner's suites, formal dining, library/study, garage bays for 3 sizeable cars, 3 TESLA Power Walls guaranteeing you will have full electricity during emergencies, home gym. Large gourmet kitchen: DACOR Gas Cooktop, 2 wall ovens, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, cherry cabinets/drawers, solid granite counters, center island and breakfast bar, truly a Chef's delight. This open floor plan allows for ample space for casual dining, entertaining, and convenient access to a lovely screen porch and large newer deck. Backyard is completely private, serene, offers shade and sun, entertaining patio & firepit area, is graced by gorgeous oak trees that buffer the property line. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, central vac, new carpet in two bedrooms, main level laundry room, and second floor laundry closet, stunning Palladian windows bring in the natural light throughout the day.