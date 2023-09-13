Stunning estate property currently offered with 10 wooded acres....More acreage is available(including a 10 stall barn and a 2 bedroom cottage...and division rights)....Fabulous, beautifully updated kitchen featuring Yaeger and Ernst cabinetry...ask for extended list of property details. The 15x30 screened veranda is amazing extended living space, including a widescreen TV, and a view of the neighboring pond...Peace and tranquility define the property...walls of windows, a brick interior walkway, sunken den and breakfast room open to the kitchen and exterior terraces...Comfortable, large formal rooms with floor to ceiling windows embrace the expansive setting...more information and photos soon.