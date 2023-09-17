Arrowhead Farm in southern Albemarle county is centrally located in the midst of many historic estates. Adjacent to Arrowhead are Old Woodville, Nydrie, Esmont House, Guthrie Hall, and Tallwood. You have complete seclusion as you drive in from Forsyth Road. The beauty of Arrowhead is evident as you approach with multiple gables, a deep wrap around porch and stunning red metal roofing. Heavy chestnut timbers throughout have created a stable foundation. Inside, each main level room is spacious, with 10 1/2 foot ceilings. There has been a master bed/bath added downstairs, and upstairs are 4 more bedrooms plus 2 full baths. The home has a 2 separate heat pumps, drilled well, and brand NEW 5 bedroom conventional septic installation (2022). Arrowhead Farm has approximately 1/3 of the acreage in open fields, the rest in mixed woodland. The property is under conservation easement, with one division potential.