Well built and a charming spacious free-spirited waterfront home. Beautifully landscaped. Lovely gardens. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. A rare opportunity to own a Rivanna waterfront property with access to the water! Wide water frontage, superb year round water views, excellent privacy and only 10 mins to town. Substantially-built with a low-maintenance brick & cedar exterior. ONE OF A KIND WATERFRONT RIVANNA RESERVOIR OPPORTUNITY! Well built Inviting water and garden views on every level with sunshine in every direction. This wonderful home has a unique layout with flexible spaces. Lots of glass and vaulted ceilings in the living areas of the home, making the most of the water views. The multiple patios, decking, & private balconies makes this home a real joy. Launch your kayak, go fishing, or join the Rivanna Rowing Club.