Don't miss this two story 1930"s Brick Colonial with legal basement apartment on a month to month lease , ready for renovations and move in your UVA student for this fall. This home has been a Student rental for years due to its proximity to Scott Stadium and the University grounds and easy to walk to classes. Unit A consists of the two story home and the former garage has been converted to a bath and storage. Unit A is currently rented to students at $2,000 until the Summer of 2024. The basement apartment is Unit B ($500/mth)and is a separate lease. Great location to UVA Grounds just off Jefferson Park Avenue. Private rear yard. Home is ready for updates, fix up and remodeling to modern standard. Enjoy the charm of the older homes! Needs some Repairs, TLC, But you can collect rent during the process.