Classic, stately & sophisticated in the sought-after Meadowbrook Hills area. 2028 Barracks Road offers everything a discerning buyer desires. This timeless home has been substantially improved to reflect today’s lifestyle. Set back from the road on an elevated nearly 2 acre parcel, improvements include a new roof, fresh paint inside & out, renovated kitchen & bathrooms & much more. Showcasing elements one would expect, including a gracious living room with fireplace & adjoining screened porch, inviting formal dining room, private study. The generous chef's kitchen, large enough to accommodate casual gatherings & informal dining, is infused with natural light. The second level features a primary suite, two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom plus a walk up attic. The terrace level offers a family room (most recently used as a bedroom) with fireplace, bedroom, full bathroom, mudroom, laundry & separate entrance. The indoor/outdoor spaces flow harmoniously. Enjoy outdoor activities on the oversized bluestone terrace with spectacular views of mature oak & poplar trees. Serenity & privacy in the heart of the city. Walk score of 72. Less than 2 miles to virtually everything UVA and the historic downtown mall.