Step into a world of living history within this meticulously updated and renovated classic farmhouse. Surrounding the home is a haven of privacy & stunning hardwoods, and a rich variety of plantings. The expansive porches, decking & patios embrace the residence, affording multiple vistas of the lush yards & glimpses of the shared pond nestled just beyond the rear yard. The detached garage is accessible to house by patio. Upon entering the home via the covered front porch, the sense of history is evident by the fireplaces and the charm of historic homes. The kitchen merges w/the dining area & sunroom that offers a view of the backyard. The 1st floor is the primary bedroom and is joined by an updated bath. The main staircase leads to the 2nd floor foyer & opens the way to 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The largest of these could easily double as an upstairs family room for more living space. An additional staircase connects the larger bedroom to the kitchen area at the rear of the home, adding a touch of character. Exceptional upkeep and profound care; the current owners have meticulously maintained the property. The grounds also feature multiple outbuildings, enhancing the overall appeal and functionality of the property.