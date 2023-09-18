OPEN SUNDAY 1:30-3:30. Beautiful 2 story colonial home with 4 BRs, 2.5 baths, walk-up attic, beautiful sun room & more! 1st floor feat: open floor plan with separate foyer, welcoming family room with wood stove, lovely kitchen, formal dining room, laundry, 1/2 bath & wonderful sun room overlooking level, fenced back yard! 4 BRs and 2baths on second floor including lovely master suite featuring walk-in closet and attached master bath. So many updates set this home apart from many others - Crawl space professionally encapsulated, tankless Rinnai water heater, newer HVACs- 2015/2017, low maintenance vinyl railings on front porch, new windows- 2021, newer roof- 2019, updated kitchen- 2017, new master bath walk-in shower & vanity- 2020, storage shed and more! See attached doc for more update information.