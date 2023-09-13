Classic Elegance in Keswick Estate, described by Garden & Gun Magazine as one of the best Southern Retreats. Adjacent Renowned Country Resort Keswick Hall includes expanded accommodations, infinity pool & cabanas, championship 18-hole golf course, Marigold Restaurant helmed by acclaimed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, & much more. Amongst this Virginia Oasis lies one of the most meticulously well-built homes you will find. Constructed by Baird Snyder, the French Normandy style home sits on a 2.7 acre corner wooded lot. Composite slate roofing, turrets and copper finials, egg and dart crown moldings. 20' high sweeping entry with leaded beveled glass front doors leading to the limestone foyer with curved staircase sets the tone for this exciting home created for entertaining and daily living. Light filled, comfortable rooms thoughtfully planned with interior archways, arched windows and doors. Endlessly stunning features for the most discerning of buyers include custom door design, carved white statuary marble fireplace mantel, cast stone work on the exterior and solid mahogany arches, & extensive gardens and terraces. 3,000 s.f. of unfinished space for you to customize. Fiber Optic internet. Close to D.C. and Richmond.