One-of-a-kind Estate Property on over 26 acres in Keswick. 4BR,4.5 BA Custom built home with a flex room that could easily be used as a 5th BR. Exquisite features and details throughout this home. Lots of trim, tray ceilings and beamed ceilings in the kitchen. Spacious kitchen with ss appliances, granite, tiled backsplash, dbl oven & gas stove. Several custom built-in bookcases, stone fp in family room, large granite basement bar with drop lighting and master bath with travertine tile & large glass panel shower. Master BR is on main level however there is a large 700sq ft bedroom with add'l room & bath for a Master Suite upstairs. Basement space easily used as a guest suite. Abundance of deck and patio space for entertaining. Fully stocked, private pond with shelter & dock for fishing, pedal boating and firepit. Professionally landscaped with sprinkler system with over 100 sprinklers. Wooded area can be used for atv or walking trails. Land in Land Use with tax incentives. Located close to CVILLE, just down the road from Keswick Club & Glenmore CC. Easy commute to MJ, UVA and Downtown Charlottesville. Agent/ Owner