The Woodbridge plan boast 4-6 bedrooms, 6 & 1/2 baths, an open concept with a large kitchen for entertaining. The coffered ceilings in the living room presents a formal but livable space. The main floor has a bedroom and full bath. The large Primary Suite is on the second floor. Inside you will find many custom features like hotel style vanities, freestanding tub, and built ins and much more. There is a large, covered porch on the back of the house. The 4 car garage allows for ample parking and storage opportunities. Come build your dream home with real hardwood floors, Pella windows, Upgrade appliances, quartz counters, modern efficiency and much more all included. Pictures are from a Woodbridge plans previously built.
4 Bedroom Home in KESWICK - $1,833,350
