Welcome to 700 Naked Creek Run, 5 private acres located midway between the reservoir and the airport. Just minutes from all things C'ville! This is the first time this unique property has been on the market! The residence, custom built in 1985, set among a mix of mature deciduous trees was designed to combine family living and entertainment. It has been constantly renovated with attention to energy efficiency. It contains approximately 4,700 finished square feet, highlights of which include a showcase kitchen; large primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, remodeled bathroom, spacious walk-in closet, and cantilevered alcove perfect for use as a reading nook; screened porch; large deck; an unfinished apartment of 830 square feet; 4 bedrooms; 3.5 baths; 3.5 car garage; heart pine wainscotting in the walk-out basement; whole house generator; laundry rooms off the primary bedroom and in the basement; two heat pumps with propane backup; a large hot water tank, filtration system and pressure tank; second floor ceiling vent fan and abundant storage. The grounds include 2 wells, heated salt water pool w/ retractable cover, an irrigation system, extensive flower beds, caged vegetable beds and deer fencing around the back yard.