Like-new Craig-built home in Old Trail! You will love all of the high-end finishes and details in this beautiful home. With hardwood floors, upgraded trim, tray ceilings and custom window treatments this home is move-in ready. Work from home in the home office with glass French doors and entertain in the formal dining room with tall wainscoting and tray ceiling. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel high-end appliances and counter-height wrap-around breakfast bar. Great main level bonus room could be a second owner's suite- rough-in for bath at back left side under carpet, walk in closet already in room. Enjoy the outdoors from the screened Porch with fireplace and stonework wall. Upstairs, the serene primary suite features private bathroom with skylights, expansive walk-in shower with frameless glass door and custom tile work. Two additional bedrooms share a full hall bathroom. Corner lot boasts a newly-painted fenced yard, raised garden bed, and easy walk to community pool and shops. HERS Score 69- more energy efficient than standard home, guaranteeing maximum utility savings. Low maintenance courtyard home - HOA provides mowing inside fence too!