This sunny, move-in ready end unit townhome is located in the storybook neighborhood of Waylands Grant of Crozet. It offers a fabulous floor plan, beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, island w/ breakfast bar plus dining open-area open to living room w/ gas fireplace. Formal dining room w/chair rail and crown molding could be an ideal 1st floor office. Spacious primary bedroom w/ en suite bathroom including jetted tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath, loft area and laundry room upstairs. Unfinished walk-out basement can be used for storage, play area or work shop. Garage offers additional storage. Lovingly tended flower beds in front. Outdoor spaces include delightful front porch plus deck overlooking back yard which adjoins a wooded area. Wonderful privacy! Awesome neighborhood common area in front and great play area in back. Walk to shops and restaurants in downtown Crozet. Short drive to schools, parks, wineries and breweries. Crozet has a small town "vibe" people love. Charlottesville and Waynesboro are only 20 min. away.