Nestled within one of the most sought-after city neighborhoods, this renovated Greenbrier Heights home embodies the perfect blend of modern luxury and thoughtful convenience. No surface was left untouched in this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home. Step into the bright living room, full of warmth with bleached hardwood floors and all new modern lighting fixtures and hardware throughout. The large quartz kitchen island fits perfectly in the open floor plan as it counters the wood burning fireplace showstopper. All new bathrooms with elegant style, including a primary bathroom with a spacious frameless glass shower that is a must see. You'll pass the custom pantry and head into the family room with another wood burning fireplace and wet-bar with mini fridge, sink and floating shelves. Downstairs you have a spacious mudroom off the garage and laundry room. Envision the fun to be had in the flat backyard with mature trees, privacy and blue stone patio. This charming residence sits on a quiet, wide street only a block behind Greenbrier Elementary and convenient to Rio Rd and 250 Bypass. City living at its best! New roof, windows, energy saving kitchen appliances, heat pump, bathrooms, too many improvements to list! PEARL Certified Silver.