Conveniently located in one of Charlottesville's finest neighborhoods, a roomy 3 bedroom brick ranch home with over 3,300 square feet on 1/3 acre with a new heat pump, welcoming circular drive, living room with a wall of windows, fireplace, sunroom, kitchen with knotty pine cabinets and large deck overlooking private back yard . Terrace level has tons of windows, large family room with fireplace, full kitchen, additional bed and bath, laundry, multiple workshop spaces and tons of storage. Full attic with built-in bar, includes a pool table and also offers additional storage. Terrace level is a separate metered space that can be used as a 1 bedroom terrace level apartment income potential, its own electric meter, city water and septic. Flat back yard is private with endless possibilities. New HVAC: Installed August 2023!