Historic gem in prime location with easy access to downtown, UVA hospital, and I-64. Classic American Foursquare design with high ceilings, large windows, original strip-pine wood floors, and lovely, wide staircase. According to historic records (in docs) the house was built in 1922, though city records show 1945. Rooms are generously proportioned and many original details remain. Downstairs find a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room separated by French doors, den/study/bedroom, kitchen, half bath, and sun porch with laundry. Upstairs there are four spacious bedrooms each with large windows on two walls, and a full bathroom. The deep front porch stretches across the entire front of the house, offering an elevated vantage point to watch neighbors pass by. Mountain views from upstairs bedrooms and back sun porch. So much potential in this historic home on a historic Charlottesville street!