Fantastic opportunity to buy a 4BR detached home on 1/4 acre lot in Forest Lakes South at a price seldom seen. MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY BR SUITE, 2 CAR GARAGE, SCREEN PORCH, FENCED YARD. Updates include: new LVP tile in kitchen (19), new carpeting (19), new appliances (20-22), 4th BR/bonus room over garage (19). Main level features wood flooring, gas fireplace & 9' ceilings. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, full bath & loft. Yard care & trash/recyling included in HOA fee. Amenity rich community w/ 2 pools, 24hr fitness, tennis, pickleball, sports fields & courts, 5 lakes/ponds & many miles of paved & natural trails. Hollymead elementary & Lakeside middle schools. Convenient location - easy access to 29, Hollymead Town Center, NGIC/DIA & Research Park. Quick close possible. OPEN SUN 9/17 1-3