Remarkably large parcel located conveniently to Charlottesville and the University of Virginia as well as the shopping conveniences and airport on 29 North. Exceptional Blue Ridge views, charming farm house (in need of restoration), pond, and Jumping Branch, a clear stream traversing the property. Under VOF and ACE easement, but with some divisions. Unique offering of large acreage with great convenience to Charlottesville, , or airport