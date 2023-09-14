Light-filled four bed, three and a half baths Cherry Hill end-unit townhome is located within walking distance to Johnson Elementary School, five minutes from Fry's Spring Breach Club, and minutes from UVA/hospital and downtown Charlottesville. Special features include a first floor bed and bath, convenient first floor laundry room with sink, spacious primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious ensuite bath with soaker tub, two sinks, and glass shower. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter, island, and stainless steel appliances. Sunny deck for grilling out. Two car detached garage and private fenced courtyard.