In Highlands, just outside Crozet, this spacious single family attached home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with fenced backyard (which backs to woods), lovely gardens and lots of natural light. Home is freshly painted with new floors, and features open great room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with granite counters and updated stainless steel appliances, plus main floor primary suite. Also find on the first floor...laundry, powder room and outside patio. Second floor offers three additional bedrooms, and full bath. Third upstairs bedroom is a large finished bonus room with an armoire added which can be used for a 4th bedroom and/or office/den.