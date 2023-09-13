This captivating property, nestled on a private 3.28 acres, offers a harmonious blend of luxurious design & idyllic natural surroundings. In the first-floor master suite you’ll wake up to the sun's gentle embrace & relish picturesque views of a rolling pastoral field that stretches towards the beautiful mountains in the distance. Every day feels like a retreat as you bask in the ever-changing beauty of nature's canvas. For the culinary enthusiast, a gourmet kitchen awaits with sleek counterops, abundant cabinetry, & top-of-the-line stainless appliances. A cozy family room, a study, three additional bedrooms & an-over-the-garage office make this a versatile floorplan.The heart of the home is the living room, a space where comfort meets grandeur. Soaring ceilings create an airy ambiance, inviting abundant natural light to dance across the elegant architecture. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet evening by the fireplace, this room effortlessly combines opulence with warmth. You'll enjoy a sense of community and access to Charlottesville’s best that cater to every facet of your lifestyle, whether it's leisurely strolls along scenic streets, a quick trip to the nearby farmer’s market, or many restaurants & shops.