Don't miss this single family home sitting on a gorgeous lot a half mile from Albemarle, Greer and Journey (Jack Jouett) Schools and minutes from the Stonefield Shopping center. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths on the main level, 4th bedroom & full bath in basement, Formal living room, big Recreation room in basement, and more. Special features include Central Cooling( Heat pump) Hardwood floors, fireplace on main level, private feeling, off street parking, Screened Porch and a rear small patio for grilling! There is also a Den/Hobby Room/Office in the basement. Includes Washer and Dryer, with a folding area and storage. Located on a dead end county road!