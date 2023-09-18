All major systems have been updated including: roof (21), HVAC (18) and water heater (23), plus new shed (22)! Nestled in the back of established Mountain View Estates, this two story colonial awaits its new owners! This lovely, well-cared-for home sits on an oversized 1.68 acre lot and is surrounded by mature trees for tons of privacy. Enjoy high speed fiber internet with Firefly! The main level has an open-floor concept with a living room, dining room, breakfast nook, kitchen, half bathroom and home office. The kitchen has wood cabinets and updated kitchen appliances, including a propane cooking stove. New hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs you'll find a large master suite featuring hickory hardwood floors, an extra sitting area, walk-in closet and bathroom with separate tub. There are two additional bedrooms and full hall bathroom. The laundry is located on the same floor as the bedrooms for convenience. Enjoy a peaceful evening on your covered front porch or the stamped concrete patio outback overlooking the landscaped backyard! This home has it ALL, it's just missing YOU!