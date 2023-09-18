Welcome to this enchanting ranch nestled in the heart of Deer Lake Estates. As you step inside, you'll immediately be greeted by a bright and open floorplan, featuring hardwood floors that gracefully extend throughout the main living areas. The addition of warm wood kitchen cabinets adds a touch of rustic elegance to this inviting space. Imagine enjoying the living room, bathed in natural light, while the adjacent dining area is perfect for hosting gatherings. French doors open onto your back deck, where the allure of this lovely space invites you to create cherished memories with your loved ones. Your retreat includes a serene master bedroom and master bath, complemented by two additional bedrooms and a second full bath for your comfort. Descend to the partially finished walkout basement, a versatile area boasting a cozy family room, an optional bedroom, and ample storage – truly an ideal fit for your family's diverse needs. This space could even be transformed into a delightful Mother-In-Law suite. Rest easy throughout the year with the Energy Star HVAC system. Venture outside to the fully fenced backyard, where the property borders a tranquil stream, creating a picturesque setting. Close to NGIC, Hollymead Towne Center, CHO.