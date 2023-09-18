Open House Sunday 09/17/2023 12-3. This gem is sure to be what you've been waiting for! Move-in ready! Wonderful one-level living with open and flexible floor plan in the sought after 55+ Four Seasons Community. The home offers large entry foyer, spacious living/dining room with 2-sided fireplace, kitchen with quartz counters, newer ss appliances, ample oak cabinetry and pantry, family room with fireplace, bright and inviting Florida room, large master bedroom with walk-in closets and adjoining bath with separate shower and double vanities, two additional bedrooms, laundry room with storage closet and 2-car attached garage with entrance to second level unfinished room. Enjoy the wonderful front porch and new rear patio. The HVAC and hot water heater have recently been replaced. Property also has an underground propane tank and lawn sprinkler system. This home is equipped with all the essentials to maximize your free time so you can enjoy all of the available amenities including heated pool with lanes for laps and heated spa in the clubhouse.