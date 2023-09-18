OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 9 - 17, 1 - 3pm. Welcome to "The 15th Green". Enjoy exceptional one level living and gorgeous golf course views! Love the floor plan. Three bedroom, two and a half baths. 2250 sq ft. Formal dining room. Ample kitchen with nook and coffee bar. The great room has vaulted ceilings, skylight, lovely gas log fireplace and new carpet. Family Room offers Sweet Views and easy access to large deck, backyard and the 15th green of Lake Monticello's terrific golf course. Owner's Suite with walk in closet, soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanity - shares the great views and access to the rear deck as well. Additional bedrooms and full bath with tub / shower combo. Nice set up for guests or home office options. Many updates and upgrades. Seal coat driveway, new storm door, fresh landscape plantings, crawl space mitigated w/dehumidifier. Recent carpet, roof 2014, HVAC 2019. One car garage, perfect for auto and storage. Terrific Home - for comfort, style and a touch of elegance!