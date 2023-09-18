Located in the North Garden area of Albemarle, this one level home is situated on an open 4+ acre lot with mountain and pastoral views. A detached work shop is perfect for additional car storage and also includes a one bedroom apartment on the second level. Enjoy entertaining in the large open family room with high ceilings that adjoins an attractive screened porch. A master suite with walk-in closet, large master bath, fire place and private deck is perfect for your morning cup of coffee. An easy ten minute drive puts you in the heart of The University of Virginia.