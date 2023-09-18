Fox Hunter's Dream! Fantastic opportunity between Keswick and Gordonsville, 14 beautiful acres, one level living farmhouse, (and custom horse facilities!) is a private sanctuary for you and your animals. All the bells and whistles, fine finish details, sun filled rooms, with character and charm at every turn. The Primary Bath is better than any spa! Hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, and timeless interior design details. The outbuildings will surprise and delight, along with a 5 acre fenced pasture and fenced paddocks attached to each stall. Plus the nicest horse stalls and wash/grooming stall you’ve ever seen. Incredible attention to details throughout the property. Recent Capital Improvements: New 2-stall Horse Barn & Tack Room & Feed Room & Wash Stall with hot water plus snazzy 2 Bar-Bar-A horse waterers; H/W heaters (2019 & 2021), Roof (original Home 2010 and Addition 2016), Generator (2016), Heat Pumps (2-zone 2009), Pressure Tank (2019), Crawl encapsulated (2016), Water line from Home to Well (2020), Porch converted to Sun Room (2019), New Addition (2016) - reconfigured to create Family Room, fabulous Shower in Primary Bath, and Laundry/Mud Rm), and Painted inside and out. Come see what all the fuss is about.