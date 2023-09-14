Available Oct. 15 - Completely renovated 3 BR 2 BA Free Union home. Outstanding finish details and superior craftsmanship are hallmarks of this exceptional local custom builder. The designer-selected cabinetry, lighting, tile, and fixtures are all sophisticated and stylish. Floors are "real" finish-in-place Red Oak hardwoods- and run throughout the main level. Also on the main level- a bright open design, an absolutely stunning kitchen with marble countertops, spacious Primary Suite w/ custom-built walk-in closet, 2 addtl BRs, and a gorgeous hall bath. Every window was replaced with Pella brand aluminum clad ext/wood interior line. The walkout basement is mostly finished with a spacious open living area conducive to any number of purposes & features a raised hearth, brick surround FP. Enjoy outdoor living on the new deck overlooking a level rear yard (with a storage shed). Meriwether Lewis & Western Schools.
3 Bedroom Home in FREE UNION - $3,400
