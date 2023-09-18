This stunning split-level home with three bedrooms and two full baths. Situated on 0.21 acres, this home offers plenty of space.The spacious dining room is ideal for hosting large parties, offering ample room for guests to mingle and enjoy a meal. With a large window overlooking the area & natural light.creating a bright and inviting atmosphere.The kitchen has been updated with new appliances.The master bath features a large jacuzzi tub and a venti. After a delightful dining experience, step outside and find yourself in a tranquil outdoor oasis.Whether you prefer to lounge on comfortable outdoor furniture or soak up the sun, this patio offers a relaxing escape.For added privacy, the yard is fully fenced-in, allowing you to enjoy your time without any disturbances. Additionally, there is a shed on the property equipped with electricity. This shed is perfect for storing your tools and yard equipment.Overall, this property offers a combination of a spacious dining room with natural light and a private outdoor oasis with a beautifully landscaped setting. This location is just 1 mile from UVA Hospital, the university, and the downtown mall.Nearby shopping centers include Wegman Dicks, Alamo, half a mile from intersection 64.