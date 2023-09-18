This 3-bed, 2.5-bath, 1380 fin sq ft RECENTLY RENOVATED, FRESHLY PAINTED home is CONVENIENTLY LOCATED within a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC, just minutes from Barracks Road Shopping Center, UVA, and UVA Hospital, and features valuable improvements such as A BRAND NEW ROOF, PLUMBING PIPING, HOT WATER HEATER, and first floor LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING! Prepare meals in the light-filled UPDATED KITCHEN and dine next to the WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE in the FORMAL DINING ROOM! Rest easy in the spacious PRIMARY SUITE featuring THREE CLOSETS and ensuite PRIMARY BATH! Enjoy all NEW LANDSCAPING and A FRESHLY PAINTED ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH AND BACK DECK! Garden in the PARTLY-WOODED, PARTLY-FENCED YARD and store yard tools in the large BACKYARD SHED! This beautifully renovated home is as turn-key as can be! Open House SUNDAY 9/17 12-2PM! Offers will begin to be negotiated beginning TUESDAY 9/19.