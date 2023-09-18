LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Brookwood located near Wegmans (5th Street Station), downtown Charlottesville and UVA. Open floor plan with NEW stainless appliances, washer and dryer. FRESHLY PAINTED entrance, first floor area, kitchen cabinets and hallway leading upstairs. NEW hardware on kitchen cabinets and drawers. NEW HVAC on first floor. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, 9/16 from 1-3 pm AND Sunday, 9/17 from 1-3 pm
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This captivating property, nestled on a private 3.28 acres, offers a harmonious blend of luxurious design & idyllic natural surroundings. …
Well built and a charming spacious free-spirited waterfront home. Beautifully landscaped. Lovely gardens. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. A rare opportun…
NEW PRICE! Classic 2-story brick home with slate roof and stately front porch boasts a commanding presence on Oak Circle in Albemarle County’s…
A sense of peaceful privacy greets you as you take in the extraordinary views of the Rivanna River Reservoir from this inviting home's many la…
One-of-a-kind Estate Property on over 26 acres in Keswick. 4BR,4.5 BA Custom built home with a flex room that could easily be used as a 5th BR…