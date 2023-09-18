LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this well-maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Brookwood located near Wegmans (5th Street Station), downtown Charlottesville and UVA. Open floor plan with NEW stainless appliances, washer and dryer. FRESHLY PAINTED entrance, first floor area, kitchen cabinets and hallway leading upstairs. NEW hardware on kitchen cabinets and drawers. NEW HVAC on first floor. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, 9/16 from 1-3 pm AND Sunday, 9/17 from 1-3 pm