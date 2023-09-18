This spacious, updated end-unit townhome in the heart of Charlottesville is a must-see! Located within walking distance of local schools, with easy access to route 29 and UVA the Georgetown Green community features a pool, multiple playgrounds, Ting Internet and exterior maintenance and landscaping - what more could you want?! With new windows, new roof, new flooring, new HVAC, updated electrical panels, all of the big ticket items have been taken care of, and this home is ready for you to make your own. Lower level features a cozy living room with brick wood-burning fireplace and half bathroom. Main level features a large great room/dining room and updated kitchen with new range, and hardwood cabinets, and a remodeled powder room. Upper level includes the primary bedroom with large closets and private bathroom, two additional bedrooms and an updated guest bathroom. Lower level also features a large utility room and laundry area.After a long day, park in one of the two dedicated parking spots and relax or grill on the brick patio in your private back yard with 6' privacy fence.