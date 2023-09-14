Charming townhome with mountain views available now at Avinity Loop. Situated just minutes from UVA and downtown Charlottesville and a stone's throw from Wegmans and I64. Featuring 3 floors including an open concept main level with handsomely appointed kitchen, formal dining space, half bath & tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs and a rec/bonus room with half bath on the entry level. Walk out to the patio from the main level. Enjoy views of Carter's mountain from the living room or from your home office in the upstairs bedroom. One car garage! The community boasts a playground, dog park, club house and ample parking.
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $2,595
Related to this story
Most Popular
This captivating property, nestled on a private 3.28 acres, offers a harmonious blend of luxurious design & idyllic natural surroundings. …
NEW PRICE! Classic 2-story brick home with slate roof and stately front porch boasts a commanding presence on Oak Circle in Albemarle County’s…
A sense of peaceful privacy greets you as you take in the extraordinary views of the Rivanna River Reservoir from this inviting home's many la…
Well built and a charming spacious free-spirited waterfront home. Beautifully landscaped. Lovely gardens. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. A rare opportun…
Available September 1 - Picturesque dutch colonial with park like yard in desirable Greenbrier neighborhood on private wooded lot. Meticulousl…