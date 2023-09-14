AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2023 - Don't miss this 3 bedroom rental unit, in newly renovated condition, walking distance to the UVA Hospital and close to downtown and Main Street or the UVA grounds. It is gorgeous with fresh paint, new laminate floors, One level living, easy access into unit with only one step from street. New Washer/Dryer & Microwave included! Central AC/Heat Pump, Large Rear deck for entertaining. Also has a new bath, other fixtures, bright, well lit, clean and neat. Located on the city bus line. Off street parking available for a small monthly fee of $50. This unit comes fully furnished and is available for short term leases. No Pets