Available Now! This perfectly situated home in desirable Woolen Mills has an open floorplan, much natural light, wood floors, and sweeping views of Monticello Mountain. The main floor consists of a living room, large kitchen, full bath, and dining room. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge deck overlooking the expansive yard with mature plantings and includes a screened porch to enjoy outdoor dining. The terrace level has a tiled mudroom, family room, bedroom, full bath, laundry room, and a large storage room. This level can be accessed from interior stairs or by a private entrance from the backyard making it a perfect guest suite. The home is a short walk to Meade Park Pool, the Rivanna Trail, The Wool Factory, and is an easy walk to the Historic Downtown Mall. Off-street parking. Natural gas heat and range; central AC. One dog considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.