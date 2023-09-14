Available September 1 - Picturesque dutch colonial with park like yard in desirable Greenbrier neighborhood on private wooded lot. Meticulously maintained with renovated kitchen and large deck for entertaining. Wonderful flow throughout the main floor comprised of gorgeous kitchen with granite counters & side entrance, formal dining room, powder room, foyer, and family room with wood burning fireplace. Upstairs you'll find 3 nicely sized bedrooms and 2 well appointed bathrooms. Master suite has jetted tub and 2 closets. Walk out terrace level provides inviting den with 2nd woodburning fireplace and ample storage +laundry area. Enjoy quiet cul de sac living in Charlottesville's most convenient neighborhood!