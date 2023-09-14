Ready to move into and enjoy! One level living with three bedrooms, two full baths, living room and eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Large basement with rec room, bonus and utility room. Lots of storage.
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $2,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
This captivating property, nestled on a private 3.28 acres, offers a harmonious blend of luxurious design & idyllic natural surroundings. …
NEW PRICE! Classic 2-story brick home with slate roof and stately front porch boasts a commanding presence on Oak Circle in Albemarle County’s…
A sense of peaceful privacy greets you as you take in the extraordinary views of the Rivanna River Reservoir from this inviting home's many la…
Well built and a charming spacious free-spirited waterfront home. Beautifully landscaped. Lovely gardens. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths. A rare opportun…
Available September 1 - Picturesque dutch colonial with park like yard in desirable Greenbrier neighborhood on private wooded lot. Meticulousl…