Executive Rental available for short term starting June 1, 2023 (min 30 days) or longer stays! Fully furnished including equipped kitchen and bath, linens and towels. Rent includes all utilities, trash pick up, high speed internet and yard maintenance. Walk to Historic Downtown and Belmont Proper and enjoy fabulous restaurants, live music and theater. This adorable cottage was gutted to the studs several years ago and completely redone including new exterior siding and metal roof. Rear Slate patio with outdoor seating and firepit! Large shed for needed storage. Off street parking. See photos to fully appreciate the space which lives much larger than the size due to the open floor plan.