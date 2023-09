Corner lot in Barboursville located on 1.5+/- acres. Ideal rental for mechanic or car enthusiast! Rental includes a 1,600 SF 2 bedroom/1 full bath apartment and 1,600 SF 3 bay Garage w/lift and air compressor. Large paved driveway/parking lot and two entrances with columns and rod iron gates, paved driveway/parking lot. Additional 4 bay garage (1,798 SF) and 2 spacious outbuildings are available for additional storage/work space. Property is zoned both residential and commercial. Owner/agent.