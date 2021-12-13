Omicron, delta and other COVID-19 questions answered by Dr. Petri

I am so impressed with the way that you have protected your child from the pandemic! It should be fine to have indoor playdates now without masking, as your family being vaccinated and boosted has hugely reduced the risk. There are reasonable things that you could do to reduce risk even further, such as asking the parents of your child’s friends if they and their children are boosted, and checking that no one in either family is having cold or flu symptoms. And don’t forget that everyone six months of age and older needs a flu vaccine. But how wonderful that your son can now enjoy something that two years ago we took for granted, and is so important in his social development!

Both my husband and I are fully vaccinated, including boosters, as are most of the people with whom we interact since we are both beyond our 60s. I go out to some stores (always masked) and see friends (outdoors), but we have not been dining out or going into the homes of other people. We are extremely fortunate to have one of our sons, his wife, and a lovely baby (not yet 1 year old) in town, so we see them frequently. Obviously the baby is not vaccinated. It is about her health and safety that I write.