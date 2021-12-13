Omicron, delta and other COVID-19 questions answered by Dr. Petri

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s reader questions on COVID-19. Dr. Petri will keep dishing on COVID-19 and answering your questions each week in The Daily Progress for as long as you have questions. Send them to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
I have not gotten around to my booster yet. Should I just wait until this spring when there will be an omicron booster?
Please don’t wait. The booster is absolutely essential to protect you from omicron. Omicron is the Rip van Winkle of the pandemic. It hid out in an immunocompromised person in Africa for over a year, acquiring the most mutations we have ever seen in a COVID-19 virus. This has made omicron incredibly transmissible, with estimates in South Africa that each infected person spreads it to two more people. It is not only more transmissible but it also evades vaccines, so without a booster you are inadequately protected for the omicron surge this winter.
My first question is about misinformation. Over Thanksgiving I had a family member state that the fully FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine is not available, but the emergency authorized version is. Therefore, everyone getting Pfizer shots is getting the emergency one, not the fully authorized one. My understanding is that there is one Pfizer vaccine. Is that correct?
Yes, you are right that it is the same vaccine. The FDA has given its full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up. This approval required a longer duration of follow-up than the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), as well as a review of post-marketing safety data, and a requirement that Pfizer continue to evaluate the long-term outcomes among individuals who develop the rare complication of myocarditis. The same Pfizer vaccine is still under EUA for under age 16, and for boosters. One additional detail is that the EUA approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 years of age is one-third of the adult dose.
My second question is more from lack of information. I have a friend that adopted mixed race (African-American and White) children years ago. Their kids are teenagers now and can get the Pfizer vaccine. They have some concerns about the impact of race on the vaccine. Should they be concerned? Is there any data out there on race and the vaccine that they can read to reassure themselves?
Great question. Race, nationality and age did not influence the efficacy or side effects of the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccines. To their great credit, all three COVID-19 vaccine makers included a diverse population in their clinical trials, with approximately a third of subjects African American, Latinx or Asian. Older individuals and those with chronic medical conditions were also well represented.
In response to the vaccination or weekly testing requirements at workplaces and for athletes participating in local high school sports, some people are arguing that unvaccinated and vaccinated people are equally likely to contract COVID and spread it to others. They contend that either everyone, whether vaccinated and unvaccinated, get weekly testing or none should be required to do so irrespective of vaccine status. We know that vaccinated people are less likely to experience severe illness, hospitalization and death, but are they also less likely to contract the virus and spread it to others?
Your question highlights the two important reasons to be boosted if you are 16 years of age or older: The booster shot protects against mild or asymptomatic infection, and most importantly prevents serious illness from the omicron variant. In fact, recent data out of Israel show that the booster increases the neutralizing anti-Spike antibodies one-hundredfold, making the boosted vaccine nearly as effective for omicron as for the delta variant we are currently struggling with. Everyone is eligible for a booster who is 16 years of age and older, and who is six months out from receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or 2 months out from the J&J.
My 5-1/2 year old son just received his second vaccination and we look forward to when the vaccination takes full effect in two weeks. My husband and I, both vaccinated and boosted, have been very adamant and consistent about avoiding indoor playdates prior to our son's vaccination. Now that we are all vaccinated, is there any reason not to invite other fully-vaccinated children and parents into our home (or go into their homes)? If we do go inside, should we all still wear masks? Thank you!
I am so impressed with the way that you have protected your child from the pandemic! It should be fine to have indoor playdates now without masking, as your family being vaccinated and boosted has hugely reduced the risk. There are reasonable things that you could do to reduce risk even further, such as asking the parents of your child’s friends if they and their children are boosted, and checking that no one in either family is having cold or flu symptoms. And don’t forget that everyone six months of age and older needs a flu vaccine. But how wonderful that your son can now enjoy something that two years ago we took for granted, and is so important in his social development!
Both my husband and I are fully vaccinated, including boosters, as are most of the people with whom we interact since we are both beyond our 60s. I go out to some stores (always masked) and see friends (outdoors), but we have not been dining out or going into the homes of other people. We are extremely fortunate to have one of our sons, his wife, and a lovely baby (not yet 1 year old) in town, so we see them frequently. Obviously the baby is not vaccinated. It is about her health and safety that I write.
Several of my groups of friends want to start meeting in person indoors in a small group. Keeping our baby grandchild in mind, I am reluctant because, while they are all vaccinated, most of them are traveling, some internationally, and/or seeing family from elsewhere across the country and world. Do I need to be concerned about picking up the virus and transmitting it to our grandchild in this situation?
Thank you so much. As a grandparent myself, if I were you, I might see if your friends can wait a bit longer to start meeting in person, or bundle up and meet outside! (I have a wonderful group of friends whom I run with, and we decided today that with omicron coming we are only going to meet outdoors!). I try to keep in mind that this is not forever: In a few months time we will be through the holiday delta surge (cases in Virginia are up 70% in just the last 2 weeks) and the upcoming omicron wave of the pandemic which is now spreading in the United Kingdom. We will also have a much larger percent of the population, including children, vaccinated, so it will be a safer place for your grandchild and all of us.
I have purchased KN95 masks online and wonder if there is an effective way to disinfect them after use, so masking isn't a daunting expense.
One approach is to buy three masks and use one each day. After days of not using the mask, any COVID-19 virus on the mask will be inactive. Heating the masks to 160° F for an hour or putting them in boiling water also kills the virus without damaging the filtering ability of the mask. I admire your paying attention to costs; my late father survived the Great Depression and never wasted a penny!