Off-Broadway group's Waiting for Godot' finds new resonance in isolation

That the actors had to multitask as their own film crews only intensified the pressure. But in a play so enigmatically open to interpretation, building spaces devoted entirely to their own characters was not strictly a disadvantage.

“I feel like there is something to be said for that isolation,” said Trotter, who also wrote the score for “Black No More.” “I felt like that spoke to a different sense of security, another line of defense, if you will. I felt like it was not only a curse, it was also a gift.”

Shawn described Lucky’s extraordinary monologue—an avalanche of verbiage—as “the hardest thing I ever had to memorize.” But just as unsettling was performing it into a void.

“What it lacked was the fun of sitting around with the other actors in a play,” he said. “Even in a movie, there is a lot of spare time when people are setting up the lights, and you can sit around and talk with the other actors, which can be enjoyable and even help to create relationships that benefit the play. It’s really one of the parts of acting that is most enjoyable. I missed that.”

“Nothing to be done” may be the defeatist opening words of the play, but, if anything, this “Godot,” which will premiere in early May, has persuaded the director to think about doing more in this vein.

“So much work has gone into it, and so much passion, and not just my own, that it would be silly to put a period on this,” Elliott said. “Let’s see what happens.”