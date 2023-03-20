A local organization that provides scholarships for Orange County High School (OCHS) graduates has one month left to meet its fundraising goal for the year.

The OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation was established in 2019 by Orange County resident Bill Hager, who currently serves as chair. The nonprofit awards scholarships to graduating seniors, with an emphasis on supporting those entering CTE (Career Technical Education) fields. Hager said that the foundation seeks to get local students into growing fields that will allow them to be successful while remaining in their communities.

“Our goal is to help kids reach their goals and come back, and to help create jobs that will keep our kids in Orange County,” he said.

The organization as it exists today grew out of an initial grassroots effort to raise money for the school for necessities like band uniforms and equipment for the Sizemore Fitness Center. Like the fitness center, which carries the namesake of longtime football coach Paul Sizemore, many of the scholarships are given in memory of beloved former community members like secretary Betty Almond and Donald Hughes, who designed the 1959 Hornets logo for OCHS.

Last year, the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation awarded approximately $109,000 to 32 students. Now in its fourth year, the organization hopes to sustain its impact in the community by raising $100,000. As of March 20, Hager said that the foundation needs an additional $19,717.94 in order to meet its goal before the end of the fundraising year on April 30.

Thanks to partnerships with community businesses and organizations who support the foundation’s operating expenses, all donations go directly toward supporting students. Current partners include Mason Insurance Agency, Piedmont Power, Sedwick Building Supply, NFM Lending, the Rotary Club of Orange, Orange County Economic Development, Reynolds GM Subaru and JMB Electrical Solutions.

Hager said that he was proud to see that many former scholarship recipients have gone on to start careers in promising, well-paying fields, and that CTE encompasses a broader assortment of disciplines than one might think, including everything from traditional vocational skills like welding to nursing and cybersecurity. The foundation also works with OCHS counselors to identify strong candidates for need-based scholarships.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure these students are on a road to success,” Hager said.

For more information or to donate to the OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation, visit www.ochsalumniandfriendsfoundation.com or send a check to: OCHS Alumni and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 1314, Orange, VA 22960. Hager said that in addition to donations, the organization is seeking volunteers to help with coordinating future fundraising challenges and social events for alumni. To find out how to help, email info@ochsalumniandfriendsfoundation.com.