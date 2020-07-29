September 30, 1934 - July 25, 2020 Mr. Elston C. Young, age 85, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1934, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Bernice and Randolph Young. After graduating from Albemarle Training School, he honorably served in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He worked for many years for the City of Charlottesville Department of Transportation. Cliff as he was affectionately called, was an avid sports enthusiast, a true fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Frances Moore. Survivors include his longtime companion, Gloria P. Womack of Charlottesville and her daughters, Tara and Cynthia; his sister, Henrietta Jackson of Riverside, California; nephew, Louis Moore Jr. of Keswick, Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. The family of Elston C. Young would like to thank everyone for all the acts of kindness shown during their bereavement. A special thanks to the dedicated staff of the Hospice House for the love and care provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice House of Hospice of the Piedmont. J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangement. Condolence may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Most Popular
-
Charlottesville, Albemarle County approve stricter virus regulations
-
Opinion/Letter: Rethink criticism of UVa re-opening
-
Albemarle man sues city officials over new 'red flag' law
-
Which return-to-play plan will the VHSL use? Local athletic administrators weigh in
-
New farmer's market in Orange offers fresh seafood, meat, cheese, produce--and BBQ
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.