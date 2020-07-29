September 30, 1934 - July 25, 2020 Mr. Elston C. Young, age 85, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1934, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Bernice and Randolph Young. After graduating from Albemarle Training School, he honorably served in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He worked for many years for the City of Charlottesville Department of Transportation. Cliff as he was affectionately called, was an avid sports enthusiast, a true fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Frances Moore. Survivors include his longtime companion, Gloria P. Womack of Charlottesville and her daughters, Tara and Cynthia; his sister, Henrietta Jackson of Riverside, California; nephew, Louis Moore Jr. of Keswick, Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens in Charlottesville. The family of Elston C. Young would like to thank everyone for all the acts of kindness shown during their bereavement. A special thanks to the dedicated staff of the Hospice House for the love and care provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice House of Hospice of the Piedmont. J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangement. Condolence may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J F Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

