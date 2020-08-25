Woodson, Hazel Campbell

June 26, 1929 - August 21, 2020 Hazel Campbell Woodson, age 91, of Troy, Va. passed away August 21, 2020 at her residence. Born June 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Ada Farish Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 amazing years, Bernard W. Woodson, who died on November 6, 1990; her brothers, Percy Campbell, James "Gilmore" Campbell, Wendell "Hollis" Campbell (Mildred), Joe "Harold" Campbell (Janice); and her sisters, Josephine Johnson (Walter "Bud"), Callie Lawhorne (Thurman), Virginia Coleman (Hampton), and Shirley Bond (Emile "Jake"). Hazel has always been a religious person and had a close relationship with the Lord. She always saw the good in everyone she met and would quickly strike up a conversation with anyone. She was known for her amazing meals she would prepare for the farm workers and the family. Hazel loved taking care of people, as she did so her whole life. She has always been a spunky little woman who loved her daughter and granddaughter with everything she had. She had a love for animals and had many throughout the years. She enjoyed spending her time outside doing yard work, if she saw it needed to be done, she did it. Hazel lived her life the way she wanted it. She is survived by her only daughter, Sandra Faye Woodson; a granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Woodson; and many beloved friends, family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Mrs. Woodson's service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Greg Wessinger officiating. A visitation will be held an hour prior at the church. Due to the order from Governor of Virginia, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Voices for Animals, P.O. Box 4466, Charlottesville, VA 22905 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org or to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, www.beaverdambaptist.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.