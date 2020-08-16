Willis, Charles Norman

Charles Norman Willis, 96, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday August 7, 2020. Norman was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances (Ladd) Willis; his parents, Claude and Gwynette (Christian) Willis; his two siblings, Gwynette and Claude; and an infant son. Norman is survived by three sons, Glenn of Loon Lake, Wash., Larry of Leesburg, Va., and Joel of Keswick, Va., 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many cherished family and friends. Norman grew up in Washington D.C. After graduating from McKinley Tech High School, he served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II. While serving at Arlington Hall, Va., he met Frances Ladd, a Keswick, Va. native, who was serving in the defense effort. Married in 1945, Norman and Frances celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November of 2018, renewing their vows, and dancing to big band favorites. Norman was a dedicated worker for the U.S. Defense Department and retired after 38 years with the N.S.A. He graduated with a B.A. degree from the American University in D.C. and taught during many of his "retirement" years at Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Md. Over the years, he and Frances resided in Arlington, Va., College Park, Md., and Keswick, Va. Many winters were spent in Clearwater, Fla. After Frances' death in 2019, Norman moved to Commonwealth Senior Living in Charlottesville, Va. His earthly journey ended at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville where he received loving, compassionate care. Norman's passion, other than his family and strong faith in Jesus Christ, was BASEBALL. One of his lifelong dreams was realized when his book, Washington Senators' All-Time Greats, was published in 2003 and in the library of the Baseball Hall of Fame. His other dream, a World Championship for D.C. baseball was fulfilled by the Washington Nationals last year. He officially announced "Play Ball" from the field before the start of game 4 of the 2019 World Series. Preddy Funeral Home, Gordonsville, Va., is planning the date for interment at Arlington National Cemetery, where his final resting place will be alongside his wife, Frances, and their infant son. A memorial service celebrating Norman's life will be scheduled at a future date.
