Williams, Evelyn Elizabeth

October 7, 1928 - August 23, 2020 Evelyn Elizabeth Williams departed this life on August 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Luedealia Williams born on October 7, 1928, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was also the sister of the late Luedealia Nelson of Clinton, Maryland. Evelyn was a homemaker, a lover of poetry, a member of Covesville First Baptist Church, and a loving aunt. She was the mother of two daughters, the late Janet Curry of East Orange, N.J. and Jacqueline Brackett of Charlottesville, Va. She leaves to cherish her memory a dedicated nephew and niece, Michael Nelson Sr. and his wife, Maria, of Lewes, Del. The family would like to acknowledge her great-niece, Nanatte Sherry Nelson whom devoted her heart and soul to Evelyn till the very end.Evelyn leaves eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and family. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Williams Estate Family Cemetery, Covesville, Va. with the Reverend Mary Ann Smith officiating. The family would like to express their appreciation for the University of Virginia Dialysis Center for thirteen years of wonderful care. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
